Diaz struck out one in 1.1 perfect innings to record his 32nd save of the season in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Nationals.

The dominant righty converted his 22nd consecutive save chance, with his last blown save coming back in late May. Diaz has been almost untouchable all season, posting a career-best 50.2 percent strikeout rate to support his 1.31 ERA and 0.84 WHIP through 62 innings.