Diaz gave up a hit and struck out three in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his 11th save of the season in an 8-6 win over the Phillies.

The closer has been erratic over the last week or so, blowing two of his last four save chances, but Diaz was in top form Friday. He'll take a 2.75 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and career-best 45.7 percent strikeout rate through 19.2 innings into his next appearance.