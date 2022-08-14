Diaz issued two walks but did not give up a hit in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save in a 1-0 win over the Phillies on Saturday.

Diaz issued a couple of free passes and allowed the winning run to get into scoring position on a successful double steal by the Phillies, but he turned to his slider in a 2-2 count to get Nick Castellanos to chase and end the close game with a dramatic strikeout. The save gives Diaz 27 on the year which is tied for third-best in the majors. The 28-year-old closer has not given up an earned run dating back to June 18 and boasts a sparkling ERA of 1.33.