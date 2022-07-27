Diaz earned the save, striking out four and allowing one hit in 1.1 innings in a 6-3 victory Tuesday over the Yankees.

Diaz entered the game with two outs and a man on first in the eighth inning and struck out Joey Gallo. In the ninth, the Yankees threatened with two on and one out but Diaz struck out the final two batters to end the game. The 28-year-old is now 22-for-25 in save chances this year and has fanned 51.6 percent of the batters he's faced. Over his last 13.1 innings, he has not allowed a run and has a 28:1 K:BB.