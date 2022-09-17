Diaz picked up the save Friday against the Pirates, walking one and striking out two over 1.2 scoreless innings.

Diaz's save Friday was his 30th of the season, good for seventh in baseball. It was his first save since Aug. 31 and the third time he was called upon to save the game across multiple innings. After seeing his ERA spike to 1.52 at the beginning of the month, Diaz has pitched well, giving up no runs and two hits across 3.1 innings over his last three appearances. His season ERA now sits at 1.43.