Diaz struck out one without allowing a baserunner in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Sunday's 8-5 win over the Padres.

It didn't look like Diaz would be needed initially, but Joely Rodriguez allowed four straight batters to reach base. Diaz would allow one inherited runner to score on a groundout, but he was able to protect the lead for his 21st save of the season. The Mets' close extended his scoreless streak to 12 innings in 13 appearances since June 22. He's added a 24:1 K:BB in that span, and he's trimmed his ERA from 2.30 to 1.60 while providing dominant late-innings work.