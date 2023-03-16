Diaz injured his right knee while celebrating Puerto Rico's victory over the Dominican Republic on Wednesday in the World Baseball Classic and will undergo imaging on his knee Thursday.

After striking out the side to secure the victory for Puerto Rico, Diaz was swarmed by his teammates on the mound before collapsing. He needed to be taken off the field in a wheelchair and appeared to be in a great deal of pain. He could face an extended absence, but we'll know more once his test results come back Thursday.