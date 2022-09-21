Diaz got the save Tuesday versus the Brewers after he pitched 1.1 perfect innings while striking out three batters.

Diaz entered the game with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, tasked with protecting a 7-5 lead with a runner on first. The right-hander made quick work of Rowdy Tellez, striking him out to end the frame before he set the Brewers down in order in the ninth, registering two more punchouts in the final inning. Diaz is now up to 31 saves on the campaign and has converted his last 21 save opportunities. Since the All-Star break, the closer has produced a 0.87 ERA and 0.68 WHIP with 35 punchouts over 20.2 innings in 19 appearances while going 11-for-11 on save chances.