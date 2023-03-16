Diaz will undergo an MRI on his right knee Thursday afternoon and initial indications are that the injury is "bad," one source told Andy Martino of SNY.tv.

Martino writes that those briefed on the situation "fear that Diaz could be lost for a significant period, perhaps the entire season." The report comes as no surprise, unfortunately, as the right knee injury Diaz sustained Wednesday following Puerto Rico's win over the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic certainly looked major. The Mets could reveal the results of Diaz's MRI as soon as Thursday evening.