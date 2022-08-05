Diaz allowed a hit and struck out three over two scoreless innings to earn the save in Thursday's 6-4 win over Atlanta.

This was just the third time this year Diaz has been asked to get more than three outs. He was fresh, having not pitched since July 29, and he didn't show any rust in a typical shutdown performance. The Mets' closer has not allowed a run in 16.1 innings, and he's converted 10 of his 24 saves this season in that impressive span. He owns a 1.44 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 87:12 K:BB through 43.2 innings.