Diaz underwent successful surgery to repair his patellar tendon Thursday.
Diaz tore his tendon during a celebration on the field after Puerto Rico's victory over the Dominican Republic in Wednesday's World Baseball Classic matchup. He is expected to begin a rehab program in a week, but he is a long shot to pitch at any point in 2023.
