The Mets signed Cabrera to a minor-league contract Wednesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Cabrera, 28, compiled a 3.59 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 50:29 K:BB over 62.2 innings with the Blue Jays in 2024. The left-handed reliever flashes plus stuff, but walks and consistency have been problematic.