Canning signed a one-year, $4.25 million contract with the Mets on Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Canning made 32 appearances (31 starts) for the Angels last season, accumulating a 5.19 ERA and 1.40 WHIP alongside a 130:66 K:BB over 171.2 innings. He'll presumably compete with Tylor Megill for the final spot in New York's rotation during spring training, and whoever misses the cut will likely be moved to the bullpen to serve as a long reliever.