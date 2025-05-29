Canning (5-2) took the loss Wednesday against the White Sox, allowing five runs (three earned) on four hits and four walks with three strikeouts over three innings

Canning had his previous start interrupted by a third-inning rain delay and could only complete three frames in Wednesday's uninterrupted outing. The Mets' defense didn't do Canning any favors, with a pair of errors in the second inning resulting in two unearned runs. Still, Canning struggled to find the strike zone, walking four batters for a second consecutive appearance. In his last five starts, Canning has accumulated a 4.09 ERA and a 19:11 K:BB over 22.0 innings. He's set to face the Dodgers in Los Angeles next time out.