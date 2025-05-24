Canning didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 7-5 extra-innings loss to the Dodgers, coughing up three runs on one hit and four walks over 2.2 innings. He struck out one.

The right-hander couldn't find the plate on a wet evening at Citi Field, tossing only 27 of 54 pitches for strikes before a 98-minute rain delay ended his night. When play resumed, Max Kranick allowed both runners he inherited from Canning to score. The four walks were a season high for Canning, but the conditions likely played a role -- it's only the second time in his last six starts that he's issued multiple free passes. He'll take a 2.88 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 47:21 K:BB through 50 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come at home next week against the White Sox.