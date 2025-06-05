Canning (6-2) earned the win over the Dodgers on Wednesday, pitching six scoreless innings during which he allowed three hits and one walk while striking out seven batters.

Canning is in the midst of a very good campaign, but he had hit a rough patch in his previous two starts, allowing eight runs (six earned) while posting a 6:8 K:BB over 5.2 innings. The right-hander rebounded in a big way Wednesday, notching arguably his best start as a Met. Canning's seven punchouts against Los Angeles were his second-most this season, and this was the first time this year he's tossed a quality start in which he allowed zero runs. The veteran hurler is on pace to record a career-best mark with a 2.90 ERA through 12 outings, and his next start is projected to be a home matchup against Washington.