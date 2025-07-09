Brazoban struck out one in a perfect 10th inning Tuesday to record his second save of the season in a 7-6 win over the Orioles.

Edwin Diaz worked the ninth to get the game to extras, and Brazoban closed things out on 11 pitches (eight strikes). His other save this season came back on April 2, and with Diaz posting dominant numbers, Brazoban's high-leverage work will mostly come in setup situations. His recent performances have left him with a shaky grasp on even that role, and since the beginning of June the veteran righty has a 9.95 ERA, 2.05 WHIP and 15:15 K:BB through 12.2 innings.