Mets' Huascar Brazoban: Sent to Syracuse
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Mets optioned Brazoban to Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.
Earlier Wednesday, Brazoban underwent an MRI on his sore side, but with imaging coming back negative, the reliever has been optioned to the minors rather than being placed on the 15-day injured list. Kevin Herget was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to replace Brazoban on the active roster and in the bullpen.
