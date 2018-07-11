The Mets recalled Rhame from Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Rhame was called up from Triple-A to serve as the Mets' 26th man during Monday's doubleheader with the Phillies. After retiring the only batter he faced in Game 2 of the twin bill, Rhame was optioned to the minors Tuesday, only to return to the big club a day later. It's expected that Rhame will stick around with the Mets through the All-Star break, but his usage will likely be limited to low-leverage spots.

