Rhame was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday.

Rhame was demoted Thursday but is able to return to the Mets within 10 days due to the placement of closer Anthony Swarzak (shoulder) on the disabled list. The 25-year-old allowed six runs over two innings during his last appearance, but even prior to that outing he featured a 5.63 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and .281/.324/.563 opponent slash line.

