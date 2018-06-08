The Mets recalled Rhame from Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday.

This will be Rhame's fourth stint in the majors of the season, and he has a 6.35 ERA and 1.59 WHIP with eight strikeouts across 11.1 innings. The 25-year-old should serve a low-leverage role in the Mets' bullpen as closer Jeurys Familia (shoulder) heads to the disabled list.

More News
Our Latest Stories