The Mets optioned Rhame to Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Rhame was demoted to make room on the active roster for closer Jeurys Familia (shoulder), who was officially activated from the 10-day disabled list Sunday. The right-hander has typically worked in low-leverage spots across multiple stints with the big club this season, posting a 6.75 ERA and 1.50 WHIP over 13.1 innings.

