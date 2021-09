Baez went 2-for-3 with a solo homer, a double and a stolen base in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Marlins. He also drew a walk.

Baez has come alive in the month of September. He doubled and scored in the first inning Thursday, gave the Mets a 2-0 lead with his homer in the third, and walked and stole a base in the sixth. The 28-year-old is slashing .364/.432/.727 in nine games since the start of the month and boasts multi-hit efforts in four of his last seven.