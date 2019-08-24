Mets' Jeff McNeil: Activation decision still pending
McNeil (hamstring) is with the team at Citi Field, but the Mets still haven't decided whether to activate him Saturday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
McNeil is not in the lineup, so if he is activated Saturday, he will be on the bench for his first game back on the active roster. The 27-year-old recently made a brief stop at short-season Brooklyn, going 1-for-4 while playing seven innings in the field during his lone rehab appearance. He should be back leading off for the Mets in short order.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, lineup
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...