McNeil (hamstring) is with the team at Citi Field, but the Mets still haven't decided whether to activate him Saturday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

McNeil is not in the lineup, so if he is activated Saturday, he will be on the bench for his first game back on the active roster. The 27-year-old recently made a brief stop at short-season Brooklyn, going 1-for-4 while playing seven innings in the field during his lone rehab appearance. He should be back leading off for the Mets in short order.