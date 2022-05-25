McNeil went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk and two runs in Tuesday's 13-12 loss to the Giants.

Coming off a 2021 campaign in which he hit a disappointing .251, McNeil's contact-heavy approach is bearing more fruit in 2022. Wednesday marked his second multi-hit performance of the series and his 17th of the season. McNeil's 23-homer campaign in 2019 continues to look like a major outlier, but with the exception of 2021, the 30-year-old has shown that he's one of the more bankable contributors in the batting-average category throughout his career.