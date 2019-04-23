Mets' Jeff McNeil: Avoids serious injury
McNeil went for an X-ray following Monday's win over the Phillies but is expected to be fine after getting hit by a pitch on his hand, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
McNeil remained in the game after being struck by the pitch, although he appears to have avoided a significant injury. He noted that the pitch merely nicked one of his fingernails and then glanced off his other hand. The 27-year-old is expected to be ready to play in the second contest of the series Tuesday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball pitching rankings, Wk 5
William Dubiel is a 15-year Fantasy baseball veteran
-
FBT Podcast: Stop doubting them?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew takes on three April stars we should stop doubting,...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Injury replacements
If you made it through a weekend filled with injuries unscathed, consider yourself lucky. If...
-
Week 5 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 5 doesn't offer many high-end two-start pitchers, which is excellent news for those seeking...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
Vladimir Guerrero may or may not be of any use in Week 5, but Scott White offers 10 widely...