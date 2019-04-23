McNeil went for an X-ray following Monday's win over the Phillies but is expected to be fine after getting hit by a pitch on his hand, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

McNeil remained in the game after being struck by the pitch, although he appears to have avoided a significant injury. He noted that the pitch merely nicked one of his fingernails and then glanced off his other hand. The 27-year-old is expected to be ready to play in the second contest of the series Tuesday.