McNeil (knee) will start at third base and bat sixth Thursday against the Nationals.

McNeil received a maintenance day in Wednesday's series finale versus the Marlins to tend to the knee issue, which proved to be only a minor concern. Assuming he incurs no setbacks while playing Thursday, McNeil should continue to fill an everyday role at third base while the Mets wait for either Todd Frazier (oblique) or Jed Lowrie (knee) to make it back from the injured list.