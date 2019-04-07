McNeil (knee) will start in left field and hit leadoff Sunday against the Nationals.

McNeil was withheld from Saturday's lineup to rest his sore knee, but there was never much concern about the injury forcing a multi-game absence. Though the 26-year-old has typically slotted into the bottom half of the order this season, he'll move atop the lineup in the series finale with the struggling Brandon Nimmo getting a day off.

More News
Our Latest Stories