Mets' Jeff McNeil: Back on active roster
McNeil (hamstring) will be active for Saturday's game against the Braves, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
While McNeil is not in the lineup Saturday, he will be available off the bench. Aaron Altherr was designated for assignment to clear room on the roster. One of nine qualified hitters with an OBP of .400 or better, McNeil should be atop the order close to every day down the stretch.
