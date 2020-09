McNeil went 2-for-4 with a pair of base hits Tuesday in the Mets' 5-2 win over the Rays.

Since homering in four consecutive games earlier this month, McNeil's power output has tailed off, but he's continued to rack up hits atop the Mets lineup. He's already turned in 10 multi-hit performances in 20 September games, good for a .405 average on the month.