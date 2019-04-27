McNeil went 2-for-5 with two doubles and a run scored in Friday's loss to the Brewers.

He got the start in left field and hit leadoff, and while at some point the Mets might like Brandon Nimmo to reclaim his spot at the top of the order, McNeil's been a table-setting dynamo in his own right this year, slashing .365/.438/.506 with a homer, 11 RBI and 12 runs through 24 games. The batting average puts the 27-year-old second in the National League behind Cody Bellinger, and if he sticks in the leadoff spot, McNeil's run-scoring potential will soar.