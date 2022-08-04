McNeil went 3-for-5 with three doubles and a run scored in Wednesday's win over the Nationals.

The 30-year-old has caught fire over the last week. McNeil has hit safely in six straight games with four multi-hit performances, batting .462 (12-for-26) over that stretch with five doubles, a homer, three RBI and four runs. He's typically been hitting in the bottom half of the order this season, somewhat limiting his fantasy upside, but McNeil is capable of staying hot for a prolonged period and pushing his .302/.361/.430 slash line on the season even higher.