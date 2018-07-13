Mets' Jeff McNeil: Being groomed for utility role
McNeil is being prepared for a utility role by the Mets, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
McNeil has been primarily a second baseman in the minor leagues but has been given some time at third base recently. The Mets have a hole at third currently, with Todd Frazier out with a rib injury and Jose Reyes hitting a miserable .164/.246/.227. McNeil could be the answer there, as he's hit an excellent .344/.415/.629 through 79 games split between Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Las Vegas so far this year, though he's also a 26-year-old with minimal prospect pedigree and questions about his defense.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey fading
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...
-
Waivers: Rondon a must-add
With Ken Giles optioned to Triple-A, it's Hector Rondon's job in Houston now. He needs to be...