McNeil is being prepared for a utility role by the Mets, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

McNeil has been primarily a second baseman in the minor leagues but has been given some time at third base recently. The Mets have a hole at third currently, with Todd Frazier out with a rib injury and Jose Reyes hitting a miserable .164/.246/.227. McNeil could be the answer there, as he's hit an excellent .344/.415/.629 through 79 games split between Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Las Vegas so far this year, though he's also a 26-year-old with minimal prospect pedigree and questions about his defense.