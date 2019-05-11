Mets' Jeff McNeil: Belts second homer
McNeil went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs scored Friday against the Marlins.
McNeil extended New York's lead to eight in the third inning with a solo blast to right field, his second long ball of the season. The 27-year-old is slashing .363/.445/.504 with 14 extra-base hits and 14 RBI over 37 contests this season, and he's currently riding a six-game hitting streak.
