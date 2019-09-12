McNeil went 3-for-4 with two home runs, a double, stolen base, three RBI and three runs scored Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.

McNeil packed the stat-sheet, slugging his 19th and 20th home runs of the season. He also chipped in his 35th double and fifth stolen base for the campaign, adding to his impressive breakout season. The 27-year-old has shown no signs of slowing down at the plate as the season comes to a close, recording four multi-RBI games in his past nine starts. For the campaign, he owns an impressive .325/.394/.536 line across 513 plate appearances.