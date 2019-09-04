McNeil went 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored Tuesday against the Nationals.

McNeil did much of his damage late in the game, popping a solo homer in the eighth inning -- his 18th of the season. Just one frame later, he came through with a two-RBI single to extend the Mets' lead. McNeil had struggled since coming off the injured list Aug. 24, collecting just three hits across his first 25 at-bats. However, he's now reached base multiple times and homered in consecutive games. For the season, McNeil still owns a stellar .323/.390/.529 line across 480 plate appearances.