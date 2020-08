McNeil (undisclosed) was carted off the field Thursday against the Nationals, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

McNeil slammed into the outfield wall after he made a spectacular catch at the warning track to end the first inning. He initially tried to walk back to the dugout but was forced to call for the cart after a few steps. Billy Hamilton entered the game in place of McNeil, whose status should be updated after he's further evaluated in the coming days.