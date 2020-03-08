Mets' Jeff McNeil: Cleared to play Sunday
McNeil (illness) will start at third base and bat leadoff in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
McNeil missed the past couple days of action while battling flu-like symptoms, but the Mets were apparently satisfied with his health when he reported to the ballpark Sunday. The 27-year-old saw action at several different spots in 2019, but he's expected to find a permanent home at third base this season for the Mets.
