McNeil (wrist) will man right field and bat leadoff Thursday against the White Sox, Matt Ehalt of Yahoo Sports reports.

After uncharacteristically striking out three times across five hitless at-bats in Wednesday's 4-2 win, McNeil relayed that he was tending to some discomfort in his right wrist. The Mets' decision not to withhold McNeil from the lineup for Thursday's day game suggests that his wrist issue didn't worsen overnight, so the 27-year-old looks like he'll make for a safe option in fantasy lineups heading into the weekend.