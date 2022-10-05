McNeil went 3-for-8 with a double, a solo home run and a second run scored across both games of Tuesday's doubleheader sweep of the Nationals.

The Mets launched back-to-back-to-back homers to lead off the nightcap, with McNeil following Brandon Nimmo and Francisco Lindor in that train. The 30-year-old utility player is on the verge of winning his first career batting title, as McNeil leads the NL with a .326 batting average -- well ahead of the Dodgers' Freddie Freeman at .322 with only one day left on the calendar.