McNeil went 3-for-5 with a double and two-run homer Wednesday against the Cubs.

McNeil took Kyle Hendricks deep in the fifth inning for his 15th homer of the season. It was his first notable contribution since being activated from the injured list Saturday. Still, he should have plenty of chances to produce down the stretch, as he has started regularly and either led off or batted second since returning to the field. Overall, he's hitting .333/.400/.535 across 457 plate appearacnes for the season.

