McNeil went 3-for-5 with two runs batted in and a stolen base in a victory over Atlanta on Sunday.

On the day he was named to the All-Star team for the first time, McNeil recorded his eighth game of three or more hits this season and took over the major league lead in batting average. The performance culminated a transcendent June in which McNeil hit .373 (38-for-102) with four homers and 17 runs batted in. For the season, the second-year star is slashing .348/.412/.509 in 267 at-bats.