McNeil went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs and an RBI during Friday's 9-2 victory over Oakland.

McNeil singled and scored in the second and fifth innings before plating New York's final run with a double in the seventh. The utility man snapped a two-game hitless stretch with his ninth multi-hit effort of September and is slashing .317/.374/.440 with seven home runs, 66 runs and 59 RBI in 138 games on the season.