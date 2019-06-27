McNeil went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, walk, double, two RBI and a run scored Wednesday against the Phillies.

McNeil took Nick Pivetta deep to lead off the fifth inning to record his sixth home run of the campaign. He later added an RBI double in the sixth inning to put the Mets up 4-0. McNeil has swung the bat well of late, putting together seven multi-hit efforts in his last nine starts. That's helped raise his line to .351/.414/.514 across 278 plate appearances for the season.