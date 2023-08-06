McNeil went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Orioles.

McNeil accounted for most of the damage on the day against Orioles starter Kyle Gibson, who allowed only four hits and three earned runs over seven innings before turning the game over to the bullpen. The home run was McNeil's fourth of the season and helped lift his batting average up to .253. With Brandon Nimmo resting in Sunday's series finale, McNeil will start in left field and handle leadoff duties.