Mets' Jeff McNeil: Converting fully to outfield
McNeil is now viewed as an outfielder and not an infielder according to Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
McNeil was almost exclusively an infielder in the minors, but with Robinson Cano locked in at his preferred position (second base) and no other clear openings, he'll have to look elsewhere for at-bats. Center field appears to be the Mets' weakest position, with Keon Broxton, Juan Lagares and Rajai Davis providing good defense but not much at the plate. The team could elect for an offense-first approach, putting McNeil in an outfield corner with Brandon Nimmo or Michael Conforto sliding over to center field.
