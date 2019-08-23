Mets' Jeff McNeil: Could be activated Saturday
The Mets are unsure if they will activate McNeil (hamstring) on Saturday, when he is eligible to come off the 10-day injured list, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.
He will play seven innings for short-season Brooklyn on Friday, getting time at third base and the outfield. It sounds like he could come off the injured list any day after Friday, depending on how his hamstring responds. The fact he is going to play some third base suggests he could displace Todd Frazier at the hot corner when activated.
