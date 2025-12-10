The Mets are considering using McNeil (shoulder) as the strong side of a platoon at first base next season, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

Healey says the club could consider signing Paul Goldschmidt as the short side of that platoon. It wouldn't make for a very exciting replacement for Pete Alonso, who agreed to a long-term contract with the Orioles on Wednesday, and the likelier scenario is still that McNeil is traded. McNeil underwent thoracic outlet surgery after the season but is expected to be ready for spring training.