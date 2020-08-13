McNeil (knee) is day-to-day with a bone bruise in his left knee, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
McNeil had to be carted off the field Thursday after colliding with the outfield wall, but it sounds like he avoided a potentially serious injury after his X-ray and MRI both came back clean. While the outfielder doesn't appear to be a candidate for the injured list, he'll likely miss at least a few games. According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the belief is that McNeil may be able to play in five days.