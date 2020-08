McNeil (back) was diagnosed with a low-grade right intercostal strain Tuesday and is considered day-to-day, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

The 28-year-old was scratched from Monday's lineup with lower-back tightness, and he'll avoid the injured list for now after undergoing an MRI on Tuesday. McNeil and Amed Rosario (quadriceps) are out of the lineup Tuesday against the Nationals, while Robinson Cano (groin) was placed on the injured list.